No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

A map of the quake area from the United States Geological Survey. (USGS) A map of the quake area from the United States Geological Survey. (USGS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial

For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario