No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 4th consecutive day

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported across British Columbia on Tuesday, marking four days since a pandemic death was recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,946 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 227 deaths in Island Health

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the past 24 hours, 237 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C., including 34 cases in Island Health, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

However, the province notes that Tuesday's totals are preliminary due to a "delayed data refresh."

Across the province, 345 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 50 patients who require critical care.

On Vancouver Island 48 patients are in hospital with illness, down from 52 reported Monday and 57 confirmed a week ago on March 8.

Meanwhile, two patients are receiving critical care, down from three confirmed on Monday and three reported on March 8.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 15, 82 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 14 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, approximately 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 56.7 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.