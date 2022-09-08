No charges against those arrested in Nanaimo murder investigation: RCMP
Three days after a 29-year-old man with a developmental disability was stabbed to death in a downtown park, the Nanaimo RCMP say the people who were arrested in connection with the murder have been released from custody without charges.
Mounties were called to Maffeo Sutton Park, along the city's waterfront, at 11:30 p.m. Monday for an initial complaint that a group of youths were intimidating a security guard.
As police searched the area for the perpetrators, an officer discovered a man suffering from stab wounds and another man who had been attacked with bear spray, police said Tuesday.
The stabbing victim, who was from Nanaimo, was taken to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim's friend, a 22-year-old man, was treated at the scene and released.
The Mounties said Tuesday that two male suspects, aged 17 and 19, were arrested near the scene of the attack and investigators were seeking a third person in connection with the incident.
However, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in an update Thursday that "several individuals" were arrested following the attack and all of them have been released without any pending charges.
"This investigation is only in the early stages and much needs to be done before police are in a position to forward charges to Crown counsel," O'Brien said in a statement.
"Investigators are aggressively pursuing this file and doing everything that is necessary to gather evidence and establish who is responsible for this homicide."
Anyone who was in Maffeo Sutton Park between 10:30 p.m. and midnight on Monday and witnessed an altercation is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
'Our family is here to forgive:' Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Vancouver
-
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Canucks captain and head coach remember iconic 2002 royal puck drop
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
-
'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Officials and royal-watchers in British Columbia are looking back on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact her presence had on Canadians.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Edmonton
-
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Edmonton through the years
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth countries including Canada, has died. She was 96. The Queen visited Edmonton three times during her 70-year reign, and once before she became Queen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
TikTok trend helping young Canadians save money and set budgets
A viral trend on TikTok is helping young Canadians find ways to budget and save money amidst high inflation.
Toronto
-
Here are all of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
-
Doug Ford, John Tory pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as 'beacon of eloquence'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory are paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Calgary
-
Calgary Tower to go dark as Calgarians mourn loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Flags at all City of Calgary buildings were lowered to half-mast, where they will stay for 10 days to mark a period of mourning.
-
Tenant union calls for Alberta to introduce rent control to address affordability, safety concerns
A group representing renters' rights is calling for rental rates to be capped and for added tenant protection in efforts to improve rental affordability in Alberta.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
'A very sad day': How Quebec political leaders are mourning the Queen's death
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Quebec
Over her 70 years on the throne, she has visited Canada several times on royal tours, including many stops in Quebec. The last time she visited the belle province was in 1992.
Atlantic
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
'The embodiment of selfless duty and service': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Kitchener
-
Here are all the times Queen Elizabeth II visited southwestern Ontario
The Queen made several visits to southwestern Ontario during her seven-decade reign, stopping by everything from historical sites to centres for the arts.
-
Local monarchists remember Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death reverberates around the world, Waterloo region monarchists are remembering their encounters with the Queen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Regina
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
-
'Our family is here to forgive:' Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Simcoe County in 1959
On this day, many reflect on memories of Queen Elizabeth II's trip to Simcoe County in 1959.
Saskatoon
-
'Our family is here to forgive:' Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Northern Ontario
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Timmins resident celebrates $100K Encore win
David Campbell of Timmins matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 4 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
-
Inflation delays low-income housing project in Sudbury
Soaring costs is causing delays in the construction of a low-income housing project on Sparks Street in Greater Sudbury.