Newest BC Ferries hybrid vessel arrives in Victoria

Victoria -

Another hybrid-powered BC Ferries vessel has arrived in Victoria for final inspections.

The fifth "Island Class" ferry arrived in Ogden Point on Monday morning, before heading to Point Hope Maritime in Vic West for a final review.

Each Island Class ferry is capable of full electric operation, which reduces emissions and underwater noise, according to BC Ferries.

However, the vessels are running on hybrid diesel-electric power until shore power becomes available, the company says.

The most recent hybrid ferry, temporarily named the Island 5, journeyed roughly 10,700 nautical miles from Romania to Victoria over 59 days.

Roughly one-third of its journey was completed by using only electric battery power, according to BC Ferries.

Once the Island 5 finishes its final inspections, it will be added to BC Ferries' Nanaimo Harbour - Gabriola Island route sometime next year.

The Island 5 will enter service along with the Island 6 in 2022, marking the last of BC Ferries' order of six hybrid vessels.