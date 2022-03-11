New West Shore skatepark steps closer to construction

A proposed skatepark project five years in the making is one kickflip closer to becoming a reality, after the West Shore’s only skateboard facility was demolished seven years ago to make way for development.

Colwood council unanimously passed a motion tabled by Mayor Rob Martin on March 1 that directs staff to explore the potential of budgeting an extra $650,000 for the skate park project.

The additional money would be on top of funding already committed by Colwood and other West Shore municipalities.

Colwood has applied for grants from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to cover half the costs. If successful, it would negate the need for the extra funding out of the municipality's own pocket.

The budget for the new park has double in the past five years since the project was proposed, jumping to $1.3 million dollars due to rising construction costs.

If the grant applications are not successful, Colwood would likely approach other participating municipalities for help covering the funding shortfall.

Private fundraising is also underway though the Westshore Skateboarding Coalition – and is about 25 per cent of the way to its goal of $100,000.

The land has already been donated by the municipality and is situated across from the Q-Centre Arena and beside the Juan de Fuca Golf Course.

"All of the ownership of the Westshore Parks and Recreation Society, all five of the key municipalities, are very keen on the project," said Grant Brown, administrator for the Westshore Parks and Recreation Society.

"They want to see it happen and want to see it happen soon," he said. "As with everything, building costs keep rising, and the longer it goes the more expensive it’s going to get."

The push is to get the project done by next summer. But before that can happen, funding needs to be in place, a request for proposal (RFP) needs to be issued, and finalized plans need to be drawn up before construction begins.

SKATEPARK DESIGN

The Westshore Skatepark Coalition and West Shore Parks and Recreation have been working in partnership to a build the new 13,000 square foot multi-purpose all-wheels skatepark.

Plans are to feature three distinct areas, providing free outdoor recreation opportunities to a large spectrum of people, including children, youth and families with interest in skateboarding, scootering, cycling and rollerblading in the growing communities of the West Shore.

"There’s a high demand for that activity that doesn’t fall into things like playing fields, arenas and swimming pools," said Brown. "It’s a huge demographic, it’s inexpensive, and it's good for physical development too."

Colwood should know within the next few weeks if funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund comes though, and then council can move to the next stages of the project.

Grant funding will cover 49 per cent of the costs, municipal contributions will be another 36 per cent, then there will be in-kind work from the Westshore Parks and Recreation Society.

Continued fundraising from the community will make up the remainder through the Westshore Skateboarding Coalition’s 100 x 1000 Campaign, organizers say.