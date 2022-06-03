New Walmart to open at Hillside Shopping Centre
A new Walmart Supercentre is slated to open at Hillside Shopping Centre in Victoria this month.
The store, which has long been under construction, will open on June 16.
According to Walmart, the store will employ about 350 people once open. Some 200 trade and construction jobs were also required to renovate the space, which used to be a Sears.
The new Walmart Supercentre will be about 139,000 square feet, smaller than the Walmart location at Uptown in Saanich, which measures about 221,000 square feet.
Rumours of a Walmart opening at the Hillside location date as far back as 2019, after Sears shut down operations across Canada in 2018.
The Sears at Hillside Shopping Centre operated for about 49 years before its closure.
