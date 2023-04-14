New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service launching soon
A new ferry route promising a speedy trip between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is launching soon, and it's not being run by BC Ferries.
The Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) is holding a ground breaking for the new ferry line at its Nanaimo terminal on Wednesday, April 19.
That's when the name and brand of the new ferry service will be unveiled, according to organizers.
The VIFC says the new route will be serviced by high-speed vessels that can take foot passengers from downtown Nanaimo to downtown Vancouver in 70 minutes.
The ground breaking will take place at the Nanaimo Port Authority, where the VIFC says it plans to reconfigure some land to make room for 400 parking spots, as well as a welcome centre and altered traffic designs to improve flow.
The event will also lay out specifics on the timeline for when the ferry line will begin operations.
