Vancouver Island

    • New supportive housing facility for young adults to open in Victoria, replacing 'Tiny Town'

    1075 Meares Street is seen from outside. 1075 Meares Street is seen from outside.

    A new supportive housing facility in Victoria for young adults is finally opening its doors, after being delayed by contract negotiations.

    BC Housing and Beacon Community Services say they’re ready to welcome tenants into 1075 Meares Street on Oct. 24.

    The six-storey building in the Harris Green neighbourhood has 48 supportive housing units for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. To qualify, they also need to be aged 19 to 27.

    “I expect that because they’ve worked out any issues that might’ve taken place that they feel confident that they have the proper contract to be able to take care of the people inside and hopefully also to alleviate any concerns that might be happening outside the building,” says Victoria councillor, Stephen Hammond.

    The Victoria councillor also confirms this will lead to the end of ‘Tiny Town’ near Royal Athletic Park.

    The temporary shelter made with shipping containers was set up during the pandemic to support people who are unhoused.

    About a dozen people are left living there, and have been anticipated to move to the supportive housing site on Meares Street.

    According to BC Housing, supportive housing is a self-contained studio home with various supports provided on-site. The services are designed to help tenants maintain stability in housing, access community resources and supports, and foster resilience against homelessness.

    Partners and stakeholders have been invited for a tour of the property Oct. 20. Neighbours can sign up for a similar event Oct. 23.

