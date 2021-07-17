VANCOUVER -- It's raining dogs at a 15-metre pool near Nanaimo.

Pooch Pool School is the first officially sanctioned dock diving facility on Vancouver Island, and owner Kim Sirett says it's been a long time coming.

"We've been champing at the bit for somebody to do this for over a decade," Sirett said. "Every competition that we've been to: 'Who's going to open a pool on Vancouver Island?'"

The new facility's pool meets the specifications of North America Diving Dogs, a group that organizes and sanctions dock diving competitions.

Dock diving is a sport for dogs and their owners that has been growing in popularity in recent years. Competing dogs run the length of a 12-metre dock, then jump into the pool to fetch a toy. They're judged on the height and distance of their jumps.

Dog owner Christina Young is excited to use the facility for practice.

"We can come here and get the dogs used to it and really train to compete," Young told CTV News Vancouver Island. "It's going to be amazing."

Pooch Pool School also offers aqua therapy for dogs recovering from injuries, as well as swim lessons for owners looking to improve their dogs' confidence in and around water.

The facility expects to host its first sanctioned dock diving competition on the weekend of Aug. 22.

Dog owners hoping to get some training in before then will need to book in advance. Pooch Pool School is open by appointment only.