New paddles at B.C. Government House to symbolize reconciliation
A pair of painted canoe paddles now hang in B.C.'s Government House in Victoria, representing people paddling a canoe towards reconciliation.
The paddles honour the 15 BC Reconciliation Award recipients from this year and last year.
The awards recognize people who demonstrate a commitment to righting colonial wrongs and creating a vibrant future.
B.C.'s lieutenant governor and a member of the award selection committee installed the paddles Tuesday morning.
"The BC Reconciliation Awards really represents an opportunity for all British Columbians to share in those core values that we all have as human beings," said T'esóts'en, also known as Patrick Kelly, one of the BC Reconciliation Award selection committee members.
"That’s what 'pulling together' really means. It's, 'How do we help one other, how do we understand one another?'" he said.
The 2021 paddle was created by Kwakwaka'wakw artist Cole Speck, and the 2022 paddle was created by Crystal Behn, a beader of Dene and Carrier descent.
The paddles are pictured hanging in B.C.'s Government House. (CTV News)
"The paddles represent the concept of 'we’re all in this together,'" said Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.
"We need to understand how to paddle together in order to move together as a society, to move forward and to create the kind of shared prosperity that we want in the province," she said.
The installation of the paddles coincided with the call for nominations for the 2023 BC Reconciliation Awards.
The inaugural awards ceremony recognizing the 2021 and 2022 recipients will take place at Government House in 2023.
You can nominate someone for next year's awards through the BC Achievement Foundation website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Walmart employee opened fire in break room, witness says; 6 dead
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people died in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days.
All eyes on Qatar as Canada faces Belgium in its first World Cup game in 36 years
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
WATCH LIVE | 3 federal ministers expected to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three federal ministers are slated to testify today at the public inquiry that is scrutinizing the federal government's response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests that overran downtown Ottawa and choked several border crossings last winter.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
Day 4 at World Cup 2022: Japan upsets Germany; Croatia-Morocco draw; Spain, Canada to follow
Japan have pulled off a major upset against four-time champion Germany with Canada set to take action later against Belgium.
Woman shot dead in Prince Rupert, B.C. worked for Children's Ministry
British Columbia officials including Premier David Eby have paid tribute to an employee of the Ministry of Children and Family Development who was shot dead in Prince Rupert on Monday.
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group's resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
Vancouver
-
Forecasters agree — it’s going to be a chilly winter in B.C.
Environment Canada and the Farmers’ Almanac are both predicting a colder-than-normal winter for most of British Columbia.
-
B.C. auditor highlights costs of 2021 disasters, pandemic relief payments
An annual report from British Columbia's auditor general says the province is owed millions by people who were ineligible for COVID-19 relief grants and that the government will spend billions on recent weather-related disasters.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Alberta
A 4.1 ML earthquake was recorded in the Peace River region of northern Alberta just after midnight on Wednesday.
-
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Investigation continues after 4 dead in crash near Peterborough, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation continues today after a head-on collision east of Peterborough left four people dead.
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
One dead, two others injured after collision in Toronto's east end
One person has died and two others are in hospital following an overnight collision in Scarborough.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Above normal, then well below normal in Calgary's 5-day forecast
A warm start to the weekend… then, another Arctic outbreak on the way.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a mother's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Seniors will have free public transit in Montreal starting this summer
Public transit will be made free for seniors beginning July 1, 2023, a source confirmed to CTV News. It applies to buses, metros, commuter trains and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A" of the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM)'s system.
-
Man in his 30s seriously wounded after stabbing in St. Henri
A man is seriously injured after he was stabbed in a bar early Wednesday morning in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood. Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene on St-Jacques and St-Ferdinand Streets around 1:15 a.m. The suspect fled the scene.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia NDP calls for urgent action on overcrowding and understaffing in ERs
Nova Scotia's NDP is calling on the province to urgently address overcrowding and long wait times inside emergency rooms.
-
Fiona damage 'nowhere near as severe' after $40M cost of earlier storms: Parks Canada
The federal agency overseeing Canada's national parks says that $40 million in damage from two earlier Atlantic Canada storms far eclipsed costs incurred due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'These are my friends dying': Anger and sadness in Moncton after man found dead outside city hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect in two bank robberies
The Manitoba RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to be involved in two recent bank robberies.
-
'It's actually blowing up': Cannabis edibles made in Manitoba gaining popularity
Cannabis edibles are surging in popularity and Manitoba plays an important role in producing them.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hall
As Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a stabbing in Waterloo.
-
$50,000 worth of instruments stolen from Wellington symphony
A local symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
Regina
-
REAL shifts from Grey Cup Festival to Canadian Western Agribition
After a week full of Grey Cup Festival activities REAL District is now getting ready for Canadian Western Agribition which will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3.
-
'He needed continued healthcare': Family of Sask. overdose victim shares story in hopes of promoting change
The family of Shayne Turner believes the 31-year-old man would still be alive if he had been provided a detox treatment bed.
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
Barrie
-
Vehicle crashes into building in Thornton
Provincial police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Thornton.
-
Cheer on Canada's World Cup team in Barrie's City Hall Rotunda
Everyone is welcome to Barrie's city hall to cheer on Canada in the World Cup on Wednesday.
-
Missing Orangeville woman found dead
An Orangeville woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.
Saskatoon
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
'The smell of death': Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
A Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday.
-
Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning
More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.
Northern Ontario
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Sudbury police make heroin bust after spotting suspended driver
Greater Sudbury Police spotted a suspended driver downtown Tuesday evening, leading them to find a cache of heroin and oxycodone worth more than $15,500.
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.