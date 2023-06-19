New Nanaimo hospital ICU to take patients soon, replacing one of Canada's worst units

The cost of the project is an estimated $41.6 million and is shared between Island Health, the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District and the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation, according to the province. (CTV News) The cost of the project is an estimated $41.6 million and is shared between Island Health, the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District and the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation, according to the province. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario