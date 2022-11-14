New Langford middle school opens after 2-month delay

Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School is located at 3100 Constellation Ave. in Langford, B.C., on the same property as the new Pexsiseṉ Elementary School. (CTV News) Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School is located at 3100 Constellation Ave. in Langford, B.C., on the same property as the new Pexsiseṉ Elementary School. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.

Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario