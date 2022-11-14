New Langford middle school opens after 2-month delay

A new 700-seat middle school in Langford, B.C., has finally opened its doors after its construction was delayed by two months.

The Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School, located at 3100 Constellation Ave., opened on Monday, about two months after it was expected to be ready for students at the beginning of the school year in September.

In August, the Sooke School District said construction was being delayed because of "material and labour shortages."

Students who were originally supposed to attend the new Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School over the past few months were split among three other nearby middle schools while construction completed.

"This is an exciting time for families on the Westshore," said Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District board of education in a release Monday.

"The addition of a 700-seat middle school will offer students a quality learning environment with new opportunities in a beautifully constructed school," he said.

The middle school is located beside the new 500-seat Pexsisen Elementary school, which opened in September of this year.

The entire property was purchased for $25 million, with the province contributing $23.4 million and the school district covering $1.6 million.

Construction of the Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School cost $65.1 million and was funded by the province.

Demand for schools in the Sooke School District has been steadily rising in recent years.

Over the past two years, approximately 1,400 new students have enrolled in the school district.

"We know there is still more to do, and we will continue to work with the Sooke School District to find beneficial solutions to enrolment growth for families, students and staff," said Education and Child Care Minister Jennifer Whiteside in the release.