New full-service fertility clinic opening in Victoria
For years, patients on Vancouver Island trying to start a family through fertility treatment have had to travel to Vancouver for care, adding to an already costly endeavour.
But that’s changing as a new clinic opens in Victoria.
“Patients on the island deserve to have access to medically necessary treatments, including IVF and other fertility options,” says Olive Fertility Centre reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Ginevra Mills.
Olive Fertility Centre has moved into a new home in Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood from a former satellite office downtown. The new space features an embryology lab, which is key to expanding fertility care on the island.
“We can take eggs out of people, mix them with the sperm in the lab and make embryos and put those back into the patients' bodies,” says Mills.
The clinic is open to see patients, and the medical director says some procedures are being offered, such as intrauterine insemination. But the embryology lab has been delayed by construction.
“We’re working on it,” says medical director Dr. James Graham. “The procedure room and everything like that is held to the level of the hospital so everything has to be medical grade.”
Once the space fully opens, it’ll mark the return of the first full-service in vitro fertilization clinic on Vancouver Island since 2019.
“Accessibility is so important,” says patient Lauren Davies.
She and her partner Kelsey are expecting their first child in April with the help of IVF at Olive.
“We started the process before the new clinic was open and it meant a lot of back and forth to Vancouver, which is a very large added expense to an already expensive time in your life,” says Kelsey.
The women are early childhood educators and small business owners. They say there’s no coverage for IVF in B.C. so the added hotel and travel expenses to the mainland were a big burden.
They’re relieved care will be closer to home as they plan to expand their family in time.
“We both went through IVF simultaneously so both of our eggs are frozen and the next pregnancy, I will be carrying Lauren’s egg is the plan,” says Kelsey.
“A lot of people who are in these intimate relationships, they want to be able to carry their partner's baby and for us that was always so important that we be able to trade essentially and carry each others,” adds Lauren.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
'There are bombs everywhere': 11-year-old Canadian in Gaza sends video to father asking for help
In Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise, so too does the worry for Canadians trapped in the area, including seven members of one extended family waiting for a path home.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair posts teaser short video on social media
One day after Canada coach Bev Priestman gingerly handled a question about Christine Sinclair's future, the Canada captain offered a hint on social media Thursday.
Labour minister promises action to prevent repeat of B.C. port strike dispute
Canada's labour minister says the federal government's newest attempt to prevent disruptive disputes at British Columbia's ports will lead to change this time.
N.S. woman known as the 'Queen of Socks' collects thousands of pairs of socks for local homeless shelters
For the last three years, Mary Crosby has been collecting thousands of pairs of socks to give back to the local shelters to those who need it most.
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
Vancouver
-
Delays and rebuilding costs frustrate Lytton residents, province looking for solutions
The day after Lytton residents rallied against the delays and costs of rebuilding their community, the province is promising to look for solutions.
-
12-year-old boy killed in Pitt Meadows, B.C., collision identified
The 12-year-old cyclist who was killed by a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows, B.C., this week has been identified as Chace Nicol.
-
Pedestrian dead after crash sends car into Downtown Eastside store
One person is dead after a collision in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
-
Alberta councillor facing criminal charges, has been banned from town hall
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was in jail Thursday on multiple charges including making threats and criminal harassment.
Toronto
-
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the group Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist struck in hit-and-run in northwest Toronto
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in northwest Toronto Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged following brazen Falconridge officer-involved shooting: police
A Calgary man has been charged after he was taken into custody by police following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead, a police officer hospitalized, and local business owners flabbergasted.
-
Calgary assault victim located, suspect in custody after manhunt
Calgary police say an assault victim who sought help near the Telus Spark science centre on Monday has been located and is safe, and a suspect is in custody.
-
Adam Ruzicka scores go-ahead goal for Flames, who beat sloppy Sabres 4-3
Adam Ruzicka scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot 4:35 into the third period, and the Calgary Flames never trailed in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Israel-Hamas war causing students to fear for safety on campuses
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, tensions in Montreal are rising and that includes on college and university campuses. Many people feel unsafe at school and that freedom of speech is being threatened.
-
Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures
Montreal road users will want to check routes before driving in and around the city this weekend as several construction projects are planned. In particular, drivers heading through the Ville-Marie Tunnel, or at the Saint-Pierre interchange will have their routes blocked and will need to take detours.
Atlantic
-
Two rounds of rain to impact the Maritimes this weekend
A large and complex low pressure system will move up from the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and across the Maritimes this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds.
-
Sale rumors swirl amid shakeup in Irving Oil management
Irving Oil has yet to confirm that Arthur Irving has stepped into an advisor role, and Sarah Irving has left the company, fueling rumors of a full or partial sale of the Irving empire.
-
Nova Scotia to to spend $100 million to speed up skilled trades training
Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating
RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
One day after being sworn in as Manitoba's premier, Wab Kinew was looking at shaking up the board at a Crown corporation, changing some names in the senior bureaucracy and offering civil servants a virtual hug.
-
Pro-Palestinian hackers take over former Premier Heather Stefanson's Instagram account
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson says her Instagram account has been hacked.
Kitchener
-
Charges laid after weapons incident at a Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police say they have charged five youths in connection to a weapons incident Thursday in Kitchener.
-
Health care workers’ union pushes for wage discussion at Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 health care workers at Grand River Hospital is calling on hospital management and the board of directors to reopen wage negotiations.
-
City of Guelph exploring tiny home community concept
The City of Guelph is exploring the idea of building a tiny home community for its unhoused population.
Regina
-
Secure the building modes lifted at Regina schools, suspect in custody, police say
Regina police say secure the building modes at Balfour Collegiate and Glen Elm Community School have been lifted and a suspect is now in custody.
-
NDP opposition proposes amendments to Parents’ Bill of Rights, Sask. Party votes against both
On Thursday, NDP MLA and education critic Matt Love proposed two amendments to Bill 137, which were both shot down by the Sask. Party.
-
Sask. village says it won't have enough fresh water to last the winter
The northern village of Cumberland House has declared a state of emergency over a looming water shortage.
Barrie
-
Tractor-trailer crashes through centre guide rail on Highway 11
A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte was closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.
-
Two people caught drinking in Barrie parking lot busted with gun, ammo and drugs
Police say two individuals spotted drinking in a car parked in a Barrie parking lot face charges after officers seized drugs and a gun.
-
Muskoka residents targeted in phone scam, one victim loses nearly $9,000
Provincial police in Muskoka say multiple concerned residents reported receiving urgent calls on Thursday from strangers claiming to need financial aid, and while most recognized the scam, police say one person fell victim, losing thousands.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police searching for schoolyard needle dumper
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after receiving a number of reports that a person is intentionally dumping needles in school parks and playgrounds.
-
Sask. village says it won't have enough fresh water to last the winter
The northern village of Cumberland House has declared a state of emergency over a looming water shortage.
-
Union says Sask. mayor pushed picketing city workers with his truck
The union representing inside workers in Prince Albert released a video Thursday that it says shows Mayor Greg Dionne nudging two picketing members with his truck outside city hall.
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.