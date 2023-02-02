New family doctor compensation model a 'new day for family physicians' in B.C.

A new payment model came into effect Wednesday for family doctors in British Columbia.

Under the new model, a full-service family doctor currently making $250,000 a year could make up to $385,000 annually.

The province's goal is to keep and attract more family doctors in B.C., while also matching family doctors with the one million British Columbians currently without one.

Dr. Alex Nataros is one of 194 family doctors on Vancouver Island who have signed up for the new payment model so far.

“This new patient model is going to make a big difference in physician well-being, as well as meeting the needs of the patients," he said Wednesday.

Doctors of BC, a professional organization for physicians in the province, says there are currently about 3,000 family doctors providing care in B.C.

Many former family doctors have switched to other jobs, like working in hospitals where the hours and pay are better, according to the group. The province hopes the new model can change that trend.

"It’s the most significant reform to primary care in my lifetime," Dix said Wednesday.

“Today is a new day for family physicians to have choice to provide the care that they’ve always wanted to do, but have not been able to," said Dr. Joshua Greggain with Doctors of BC.

Critics says more is needed to attract people into family medicine.

"There needs to be a complete support plan," said former Colwood mayor David Saunders. "Just giving funding isn’t going to do it."

He is calling for a holistic plan, which focuses on more affordable housing for health-care workers.