New bike lanes, road construction coming to James Bay

The City of Victoria is notifying residents of upcoming roadwork in the James Bay area.

Starting this week, the city plans to begin road paving along 835 metres of roadway in the seaside neighbourhood.

Protected bike lanes, painted bike lanes and traffic calming upgrades are also coming to Superior, Montreal and Government streets in James Bay.

The city also plans to complete safety upgrades at 15 intersections in the area, build an EV fast-charging station, install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Belleville and Menzies streets and create a community-designed berry garden.

The city says it will try to minimize impacts to residents and commuters while the work is underway.

Drivers are encouraged to account for extra travel time when heading through James Bay while construction is underway, and commuters are asked to follow the directions of all traffic crews and signs.

"We heard strong support from the public to improve transportation options and safety in James Bay," said Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto in a release Tuesday.

"This project will connect the neighbourhood with the rest of the city’s AAA cycling network and result in a more welcoming and accessible environment for residents and visitors alike," she said.

Later this year, the city also plans to build AAA cycling routes along Fort Street and Gorge Road.

An interactive map of upcoming road work can be found on the City of Victoria website.