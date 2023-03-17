Needle attached to toy bow and arrow leads to arrest in Nanaimo: RCMP

The toy bow and arrow with needle attached is shown. (Nanaimo RCMP) The toy bow and arrow with needle attached is shown. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario