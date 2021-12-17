Need for blood donors high during holiday season

Though the need for blood and blood product donors is always high, Canadian Blood Services says he need is especially significant during the festive season.

For those people who are required to remain in hospital for treatment during the holidays, the need for blood and blood products – such as plasma and platelets – continues. Canadian Blood Services says stem cell recipients often need blood products when getting treatment for cancer or other illnesses.

“Our inventory of blood products has an expiration date and a limited shelf life,” said Canadian Blood Services South Island territory manager Ann Chabert.

“Especially during the holidays, the patients in the hospitals still have a need and if (people) have time, please come in and donate blood. It’s the gift that really can save a life.”

In Greater Victoria, Canadian Blood Services will need to fill more than 700 donor appointments at its Saanich donor centre from now until Jan. 4 to keep up with demand for blood and blood products.

The agency is also looking for more new registrants for the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry. Staff say they need more people to register as blood stem cell donors because the immature cells are effective in the treatment of more than 80 blood diseases and disorders. According to Canadian Blood Services, for stem cells to be transplanted successfully, donor and recipient must be a close genetic match.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve relied on dedicated donors to help patients in any way they’ve been able, whether that has been through blood, plasma, platelet donations, or donations of stem cells and organs and tissues,” said Canadian Blood Services CEO Dr. Graham Sher in a statement.

“We appreciate your commitment and I want you to know that you have helped save and improve lives with your selfless generosity. I am confident and hopeful that people across the country will respond, yet again, to our current call for donors.”

To book an appointment, people can download the GiveBlood app or book online on the Canadian Blood Services website.

People can also book an appointment by phone by calling 1-888-2DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

“If you haven’t picked a Christmas gift for someone special this year, then maybe consider giving it as a blood donation to someone in a hospital,” said Chabert. “Giving blood truly does make a difference in someone’s life.”