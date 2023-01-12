Nearly century-old Cowichan Bay pier to undergo repairs after receiving heritage status

A nearly 100-year-old pier in Cowichan Bay, B.C., has been given heritage status and will undergo a much-needed facelift.

The 89-metre pier is home to roughly 80 per cent of the Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre's artifact displays.

It also allows pleasure crafts, dragon boats and member vessels to dock in Cowichan Bay, and serves as a venue for community events and educational children's camps.

People have been unable to use the pier for several years, however, due to its condition.

An engineering study completed more than two years ago found the structure, built in 1925, was in critical condition and needed to be replaced.

Since then, nearly $1-million has been raised to repair the pier through public support as well as funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The Cowichan Bay pier is shown. Jan. 11, 2023. (CTV News)Instead of replacing the pier entirely, a workaround has been found to save the nearly 100-year-old pilings.

"They're going to install now these metal pilings on the outside of the pier and thread beams underneath to support the structure," said Sylvia Berryman, executive director of the Cowichan Wooden Boat Society.

The project is expected to complete by the end of March.

The society is also looking to raise another $400,000 to replace the wood decking of the pier.