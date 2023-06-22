NDP expected to win B.C. byelections in safe ridings, but eyes on second place

B.C. Premier David Eby pauses while speaking during an announcement at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, June 15, 2023. Byelections are being held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in two British Columbia ridings, prompted by the departure from the legislature of former New Democrat premier John Horgan and cabinet minister Melanie Mark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Premier David Eby pauses while speaking during an announcement at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, June 15, 2023. Byelections are being held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in two British Columbia ridings, prompted by the departure from the legislature of former New Democrat premier John Horgan and cabinet minister Melanie Mark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario