Navy to conduct underwater demolitions near Victoria
The Royal Canadian Navy is warning residents and boaters that underwater demolition operations will likely create increased noise in the Metchosin, B.C., area over the next week.
A statement from the navy says the demolition range at Rocky Point's Whirl Bay, southwest of Victoria, will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 to Sept. 22.
The navy says an air bubble curtain will be used to reduce the underwater sound pressure created by the blasts and mitigate their effects on fish and marine mammals.
Acoustic monitoring will also be conducted to verify the effectiveness of the bubble curtain at reducing the sound.
A third-party marine mammal observer will be present during the demolitions to ensure the range is clear of whales and other wildfire prior to testing.
"Events are delayed if whales are observed in or transiting toward the range, and activities do not resume until the observer confirms all-clear," the navy said in a news release Tuesday.
The underwater demolition range at Whirl Bay is located on the south shore of Rocky Point and is bordered by Pedder Bay to the northeast, Race Passage to the south, and Beecher Bay to the west.
The public is advised that they may observe military personnel, boats, and other assets in the area during the training operations.
