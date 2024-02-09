NATO dive-training exercise underway on Vancouver Island
Canadian military divers and NATO partners have convened on the shores of Vancouver Island for a massive training exercise, prepping the military personnel for real-world scenarios.
“We need to make sure as a military that we are ready for whatever faces us whether that is protecting Canadians or for our mandates on behalf of the government of Canada domestically or abroad,” says Lt.-Col. Cindy Legarie with the Canadian Armed Forces School of Military Engineering. “We need to train those skills to make sure we’re proficient,” she says.
Canadian Armed Forces dive teams and military partners from six countries are working out of Pedder Bay in Metchosin, B.C., for the three-week exercise. The annual event is called Roguish Buoy.
“We extend engineering into the water,” says exercise coordinator Capt. Alexander Scott. “The role of the engineers is to provide friendly forces the ability to live, fight and move on the battlefield.”
On Wednesday, a reconnaissance drill was set up around the Department of National Defence’s jetty at Rocky Point. The teams were tasked with a dive mission that put their underwater compass navigation, measurement, and slope assessment skills to the test.
“I like to just be a better soldier and any opportunity I can get to further my skills is a great opportunity in my mind,” says Liam Simoes.
Legarie says the teams also practise conventional munitions disposal underwater and the drills change annually to focus on the most up-to-date skills required.
Military teams from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany are taking part.
“I think the biggest benefit is to build a platform to exchange, to connect each other, especially for standard operation procedures and to train it,” says cadet Martin Wanucka of Germany’s armoured vehicle battalion. “We are all members of NATO so we have to prepare for the worst case.”
A total of 65 people are taking part in Roguish Buoy from Jan. 29 to Feb. 13. While they’re taking advantage of the island’s mild winter for coastal training, the divers conduct most of their work on inland waterways, working close to shorelines and riverbanks.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Taylor Swift reaches LAX in journey from Tokyo to Super Bowl, online sleuths say. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labeled 'The Football Era.' It arrived from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. local time.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
In Pictures Israel unveils tunnels underneath Gaza City headquarters of UN agency for Palestinian refugees
The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
Person airlifted to hospital after apartment fire in White Rock
First responders were at the scene of an apartment fire in White Rock Saturday afternoon.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
-
Suspect vehicle in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run located, RCMP say
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision in Courtenay.
Edmonton
-
2-alarm fire forces evacuation of south Edmonton apartment building Saturday
A fire forced residents of a Queen Alexandra apartment building from their homes Saturday morning.
-
Man in critical condition after being shot by Bonnyville RCMP officer Friday
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot by a Bonnyville RCMP officer Friday night.
-
19-year-old man dead in Saturday morning crash on Anthony Henday
One person is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Anthony Henday.
Toronto
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly struck man with wooden object on TTC subway
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a TTC subway train.
-
1 dead after fight breaks out inside of Toronto apartment building
Toronto police are investigating a homicide inside of an apartment building in Toronto’s west end Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Rally to recall Mayor Gondek held at City Hall
A rally calling for the recall of Mayor Jyoti Gondek was held Saturday afternoon outside Calgary City Hall, drawing over a hundred people who lined up to sign petitions.
-
Every Child Matters hockey game brings education and culture to the Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services honoured Indigenous culture and history through their fourth annual Every Child Matters hockey game Saturday.
-
Weegar racks up first career hat trick as Flames topple Islanders 5-2
MacKenzie Weegar scored three goals, leading the Calgary Flames past the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Elmont, New York.
Montreal
-
Demolishing Montreal Olympic Stadium would be costly, but experts question $2B price
Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less.
-
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
-
Quebec couple speaking up about tougher drunk driving laws after political controversy
Days after being thrust into a political controversy at the national assembly, Quebec couple Antoine Bittar and Élizabeth Rivera are speaking out — not about being asked to pay $200 to meet the transport minister but to advocate for safer road laws.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green Party calls for opposition status after byelection win
The P.E.I. Green Party has written a letter to the speaker of the legislature asking to be recognized as the official opposition ahead of the P.E.I. Liberals, who currently hold the job.
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
N.S. Liberals promise to cut HST by two percentage points if elected
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is committing to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points if his party wins the next general election.
Winnipeg
-
Three officers shot during armed and barricaded incident in Winnipeg
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
-
Custodial staff at one Manitoba school division set to take strike action
Custodial staff members at one Manitoba school division are set to begin strike action next week.
-
'Just delete it': Manitoba Hydro warning about text message scam
Manitoba Hydro is warning the public about a text message scam that’s becoming increasingly prevalent.
Kitchener
-
Local and nation-wide rallies demand action against grocery price gouging
Rallies took place nationwide on Saturday, as concerned citizens demanded “the biggest grocery chains to stop price gouging hardworking Canadians.”
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Thousands of athletes take to the mat in Kitchener for Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships
For cheer enthusiasts and athletes alike, Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships is one of the main events marked on their calendars.
Regina
-
Hundreds of fans say goodbye to Megamunch at retirement party
Hundreds came out to say farewell to one of the popular Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) attractions ever.
-
Regina business specializing in Filipino food opens second location due to demand
A Regina business specializing in Filipino food has opened a second location due to increased demand.
-
Skiers and snowboarders participate in annual SaskTel Challenge Cup
It was a day of racing and fun at Mission Ridge Winter Park Saturday at the annual SaskTel Challenge Cup.
Barrie
-
Barrie minor hockey player raises money to support ALS to honour grandmother
Barrie minor hockey player raises money to support ALS in honour of his grandmother.
-
Georgian College hosts skilled trades and technology event for young women
Georgian College and Skills Ontario held a free Skilled Trades and Technology Information Event for young women Saturday.
-
Warm winter temperatures across the region expected to end
Warm winter temperatures continue to break records across the region, but won't last much longer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
Northern Ontario
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
-
Sault police lay manslaughter charge in fatal overdose
In what is believed to be a first for the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, officers have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an almost year-long drug trafficking investigation.