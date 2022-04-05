National surf competition returns to Tofino this weekend

Canada's best surfers will paddle into the waters near Tofino, B.C., this weekend for the Rip Curl Pro Nationals competition.

Hometown heroes Mathea Olin and Reed Platenius will defend their national championship titles over the three-day event at Cox Bay.

The competition will also help Surf Canada identify prospects for Canada's national surf team to compete in the ISA Surfing Games, the World Juniors and the World Longboard Championships.

Olin is a five-time national women's champion who won bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

Platenius won the men's division of the 2021 Rip Curl Pro Nationals at Cox Bay in September.

Both surfers will be looking to qualify for the WSL World Championship Tour and the Canadian team ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Rip Curl Pro Nationals run April 8 to 10 and will be livestreamed on Surf Canada's website and YouTube channel.