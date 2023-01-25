Nanaimo woman to stand trial for 2020 murder of boyfriend, interference with dead body

A young woman from Nanaimo, B.C., who is accused of murdering her partner three years ago has been ordered to stand trial.

On Jan. 24, a judge ordered that Paris Laroche stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court for charges of first-degree murder and interference with a dead body.

In March 2022, Laroche was arrested in connection to the death of missing Nanaimo man Sidney Mantee.

Mantee was reported missing in October 2020, and in May 2021, Mounties were seen searching his apartment building and a local lake.

Neighbours told CTV News that Mantee lived with a woman and that the couple would sometimes get into heated arguments.

"The screaming was like death-defying screams, you know?" the neighbour said. "It wasn't just like, get out of here screams. Someone was [angry] about something."

Laroche remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 13 to set a date for her trial.