Nanaimo, Victoria named top tippers in Canada for food delivery: Uber Eats

Nanaimo -

Residents of Vancouver Island are known to be among the best tippers in the country for food deliveries, according to this year's Uber Eats Craving Report.

Nanaimo ranked first place in the country for amount tipped per delivery, followed by Victoria in second place.

The Harbour City was also named the "most polite" city for deliveries, according to Uber Eats.

"While Canada is known for being polite, Nanaimo, Ottawa and Kingston are setting the bar even higher by saying 'please' and 'thank you' the most in their ordering instructions," reads the delivery report released Wednesday.

This is the third annual craving report put out by Uber Eats, which gives a taste of the most unusual and unique delivery order requests seen each year.

"This year, Canadians wanted spice, extra pickles, and a lot of nuggets on the side," said Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada.

"We also saw consumer behaviour shift, with more Canadians looking at delivery for convenience and grocery items, including French onion dip, salt and vinegar chips, and gummy bears."

Victoria was also on the list of three other top 10 categories: Most Polite (4th), Most Healthy Orders (6th) and Most Popular Order by instruction (15th for Gluten Free requests).