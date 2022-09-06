Nanaimo stabbing leaves man dead, 2 suspects in custody

A 29-year-old man is dead and two people are in police custody after a stabbing Monday night in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties were called to Maffeo Sutton Park, along the city's downtown waterfront, around 11:30 p.m. for a complaint that a group of youths were intimidating a security guard.

As police searched the area for the perpetrators, an officer discovered one man suffering from stab wounds and another man who had been attacked with bear spray, police said Tuesday.

The stabbing victim, who is from Nanaimo, was taken to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His friend, a 22-year-old man, was treated at the scene and released.

Police located and arrested a 19-year-old man near the park without incident, while police dogs helped officers track down a 17-year-old male. Both suspects remain in police custody Tuesday.

The Nanaimo RCMP say a third person has been identified in connection with the attack but has not been located.

"Investigators do not believe there was any connection between the victim and suspects prior to the incident," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Gary O'Brien said in a statement.

Much of the park remained behind police tape Tuesday as forensic investigators combed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.