Nanaimo shooting sends 2 to hospital in serious condition

Three people were injured in a shooting in Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to reports of multiple people injured, including at least one person with a gunshot wound, around 10:30 a.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Three paramedic units and one supervisor responded to the call in the 200-block of Needham Street.

The BCEHS says two people were taken to hospital in serious condition. Another patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Nanaimo RCMP have confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

Police say they believe at this time that the perpetrators and victims are known to each other and there is no risk to the public.