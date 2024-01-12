Nanaimo's controversially proposed operations centre going to Alternative Approval Process
The City of Nanaimo is looking to borrow $48.5 million to build Phase 1 of a new operations centre, or public works yard – but first will have to go through an Alternative Approval Process.
From Jan. 18 to Feb. 20, eligible Nanaimo voters who are opposed to borrowing the money have the 34-days to submit a response form. The form can be picked up at city hall or printed off the city's website once the AAP begins.
During the AAP, the response form can either be dropped off or mailed to city hall by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. The city will not accept copies of forms or forms that are emailed or faxed.
At least 10 per cent of eligible Nanaimo voters are needed to submit the AAP forms opposing the borrowing. The results will be given to council to determine next steps in the project.
"An Alternative Approval Process is often selected by councils to borrow funds for need to have projects," says Bill Simms, GM of engineering and public works for the City of Nanaimo.
"This city's operations yard, which was built in the 60s, is way outdated and can't keep up with the level of service people expect and demand."
On the first day of the AAP, Jan. 18, the City of Nanaimo's Oversight Society has scheduled a protest at Diana Krall Plaza for 10 a.m. about the city's plans to borrow the money.
In a news release, the society said a project of this scope and cost “needs to go straight to a referendum where all citizens receive proper notice and can vote yes or no to the loan."
More information about the Nanaimo Operations Centre project and AAP can be found on the city's website.
