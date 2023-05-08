Nanaimo regional district concerned with 'problematic' compostable plastics

Compostable takeout containers and foodservice packaging may seem like a great way to reduce waste, but local governments like the Regional District of Nanaimo say what is, and isn't, accepted in the green bin isn't so easy to communicate.

“The rate at which new compostable terminology, labelling and packaging types have been introduced is so quick, it poses a very high barrier in aligning our messaging and materials acceptance guidelines with environmental communications and behaviour change best practices,” the RDN's zero waste coordinator, Kirsten Gellein, said.

An internal draft matrix used by the RDN to determine possible acceptability in backyard composting, curbside organics and recycling, private haulers and depots differentiates between three bioplastic packaging categories: natural fibre, film polymer/plastic and rigid polymer/plastic, each of which are further broken down into multiple subcategories describing different labels and coatings.

The RDN is waiting to see what decisions are made by the B.C. and federal governments on proposed restrictions to compostable plastics.

“Given the number of variables for best practices, the growth of the compostables industry and the implications of the upcoming federal and provincial legislation, we cannot provide clear acceptance guidance on compostable packaging at this time,” Gellein said.

But updates like the addition of plastics in the list of toxic substances under Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act are good news, Gellein said, as it puts management of plastics and compostables into federal jurisdiction.

So-called compostable plastics “can rarely be effectively composted in B.C.'s existing composting facilities, and can disrupt the recycling of other plastics when they enter the recycling stream and often end up in landfills,” according to a 2022 provincial intentions paper on preventing single-use and plastic waste.

The intentions paper details a proposed waste prevention regulation under the Environmental Management Act. It recommended a phased approach to regulating checkout bags; disposable foodservice accessories; “problematic” plastic foodservice packaging like polystyrene foam, PVC and compostable plastics; and oxo-degradable plastics. Containers, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, film wrap and cups made from compostable plastic are recommended to be banned by 2024.

A feedback summary report released in March indicates varying levels of support for a compostable plastics ban, with 74 per cent of respondents from the public survey supporting restrictions on single-use items and food service packaging made from compostable plastics as well as the majority of local governments also in support. Even certified compostable plastics can be difficult to handle as there are currently no certification standards that have been adopted by federal or provincial government agencies, local governments noted. In contrast, almost all businesses and industry associations who commented were against a total ban and advocated for greater investment in recycling and composting facilities around the province.

The composting facility in the RDN underwent upgrades in 2022, which was partially supported by a $3 million investment from the province.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said the waste prevention regulation is expected to come into effect by the end of this year to align with implementation of the federal single-use prohibition regulation.

With the complicated situation, the RDN is holding off on communicating with residents and businesses on recommendations for what takeout materials can go in the green bin and compost down successfully. But alignment of federal and provincial regulations will likely mean “problematic compostables will be minimized, and our ensuing communications and acceptance guidelines much easier for residents to comprehend,” Gellein said.