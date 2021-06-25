NANAIMO -- Nanaimo RCMP will be providing an update on missing woman Lisa Marie Young, who went missing 19 years ago, this weekend.

Lead investigators will be providing the update on Saturday, June 26, before the annual March for Justice on behalf of Young begins.

Mounties say her disappearance is presumed to be a homicide and they are treating it as such.

"There is a development which we want to share with the public and it’s essential that the people hear what the investigators are doing," says Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"This is not an inactive file, it’s extremely active," he said.

Young was last seen leaving a Nanaimo nightclub in the early morning of June 30, 2002.

The event will start at noon on the front steps of the Nanaimo RCMP Detachment where investigators will be holding their news conference. Immediately after, the annual march will go from the RCMP detachment to Maffeo Sutton Park.

Several speakers are expected to address the event, including members from all three levels of government – Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, MLA Sheila Malcomson, and MP Paul Manly – as well as Judith Sayers, President of Nuu-Chan-Nulth Tribal Council, and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations Chief Moses Martin, who is Young’s grandfather.

Attendees are also asked to wear orange to honour Young’s family members who were subject to residential schools.

If anyone has any information on Young's disappearance, you are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.