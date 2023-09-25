Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Nanaimo RCMP say the crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the northbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway, near the Parksville-Campbell River exit.

Investigators spoke with two witnesses to the crash, who said a white pickup truck changed lanes in front of the motorcycle, forcing the rider to veer to the left to avoid a collision.

The rider lost control of the bike and ended up in the ditch. He was transported to hospital, where he remains Monday.

Police say the witnesses did not know the make or model of the pickup truck, which continued travelling northbound.

"It is possible that the driver of the pickup did not see the motorcycle that was travelling beside them," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said.

"Having said that, we need to speak with the driver and obtain their version of events."

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.