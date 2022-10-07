Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman last seen in Vancouver

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen in Vancouver more than a month ago.

Police are searching Jessica Maley-Ross, 25, who was last seen on Sept. 6 in Vancouver.

Mounties say that since then, Maley-Ross has not returned to her home in Nanaimo.

"As a result, her friends are concerned for her safety and wellbeing," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Friday.

Maley-Rosslives a transient lifestyle, according to RCMP, and does not have a phone and does not drive.

She stands 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Maley-Ross' whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345