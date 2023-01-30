Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 30

Mounties are asking the public for help finding a 30-year-old woman missing in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say Samantha Evans has not been heard from since Jan. 11. Her family contacted the Nanaimo RCMP one week later and a missing person's investigation was launched on Jan. 18.

Evans is believed to be homeless and is dealing with "significant personal issues," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release. "As a result, her family and support network are concerned for her safety and well-being."

Evans is described as a white woman, standing 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a piercing below her lower lip.

Investigators say Evans is associated to a red 2004 Monte Carlo, which is parked in south Nanaimo with no licence plates attached.

The RCMP on Thursday released a photo of Evans, which they said was taken recently.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.