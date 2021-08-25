VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man suspected of breaking into a jewelry store earlier this month.

Police say the break-in occurred around 5:36 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Gold and Silver Guy store located at 619 Townsite Rd.

Mounties received a report of the break-in after the owner of the store arrived at work later that morning and found a small window was open on the south side of the building.

"The business was alarmed, but for unknown reasons, the alarm did not activate," Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

Surveillance footage from the store shows a man inside the shop grabbing several items, according to RCMP.

The stolen items include several coins, an antique scale, and multiple $2 bills. Police say the man also tried to break open a display case but was unsuccessful and left.

Mounties are now searching for the man, who is described as a white male in his early 20s.

Police say the man is "extremely thin" because the window that he seemingly entered through is just 12 inches wide. He has short hair and was wearing a baggy jacket with lettering on the sleeves at the time. He was also carrying a small flashlight.

Police add that the business owner told investigators that two other men were seen outside the store about an hour before the break-in occurred. The pair were seen shining flashlights into the jewelry shop and wore bandanas over the lower half of their faces.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-29882.