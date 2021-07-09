VICTORIA -- Two unrelated searches for missing men are underway in the Nanaimo area, RCMP said Friday.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Matthew Santoro and 29-year-old Shadoe Lake.

Mounties say that Santoro's family last heard from him on May 21. On June 29, his family reported him missing out of concerns for his safety.

Police say they have sent out "extensive patrols" around Nanaimo to search for Santoro, but have so far been unable to find him. Investigators say they are also looking into information that he may be on the Lower Mainland.

Santoro is described as a white man who stands 5'7" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the photo of him is recent.

Matthew Santoro (Nanaimo RCMP)

Meanwhile, Nanaimo RCMP officers are also searching for Shadoe Lake, who was recently reported missing by his grandmother who lives in Newfoundland.

"She told investigators she worries about her grandson as he lives a transient, high-risk lifestyle," Mounties said Friday.

Police say that Lake is known to travel between Nanaimo and Oceanside, and sometimes uses homeless shelters in both areas.

Lake is described as a white man standing 6' tall with a slim build. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and the picture of him provided by police is also recent.

Anyone with information on the missing men is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.