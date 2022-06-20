Nanaimo RCMP search for alleged bike thief caught on camera

Mounties are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole a bicycle outside a Nanaimo, B.C., high school earlier this month.

Police say the bike was stolen near Wellington Secondary School on Mexicana Road just before 3:30 p.m. on June 2.

Nanaimo RCMP released a surveillance image of the alleged perpetrator on Monday.

Police say the man walked up to the bicycle, removed a set of bolt cutters from a backpack and cut the lock before riding away.

Investigators are looking for a white man aged 25 to 30 years who stands five feet, 10 inches tall with a muscular build.

He has short blond hair and was wearing a black mask, a sleeveless grey shirt and blue jeans.

The stolen bike belonged to a Grade 9 student at Wellington and is described by police as a black and red Supercyle mountain bike with serial number AH15E087496.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.