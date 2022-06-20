Nanaimo RCMP search for alleged bike thief caught on camera

Nanaimo RCMP search for alleged bike thief caught on camera

Nanaimo RCMP released a surveillance image of the alleged perpetrator on Monday, June 20, 2022. (RCMP) Nanaimo RCMP released a surveillance image of the alleged perpetrator on Monday, June 20, 2022. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario