Nanaimo RCMP say educator was driving while impaired with 4 students in vehicle

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., issued a 90-day driving prohibition Monday to a 43-year-old educator suspected of driving while impaired with four students in her vehicle.

The driver was pulled over by police at 11 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Milton and Fitzwilliam streets in Nanaimo.

Police say the woman was taking four students to an extracurricular event in the city.

The officer began an impaired driving investigation and used an alcohol screening device to determine the driver was "indeed beyond the legal limits of alcohol in her blood to drive a motor vehicle," according to a statement from the Nanaimo RCMP.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued an immediate 90-day suspension. Police say the driver arranged for alternate transportation for the students.

"The officer in this case did exactly what the people of Nanaimo expect from their law enforcement officers in that he observed a suspected driving offence, investigated the matter fully and took an impaired driver transporting vulnerable youth off the road," said RCMP Const. Sherri Wade in the statement Tuesday.

"Nanaimo parents can sleep soundly knowing that this officer and many more like him are on the roads 24 hours a day looking for impaired drivers," Wade added.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District says the students and educator are not part of the local public school district.