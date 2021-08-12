VICTORIA -- Mounties responded to a business in Nanaimo, B.C., on Wednesday after an employee jokingly asked a co-worker to call in a bomb threat so she could avoid working alongside another employee, according to police.

Police responded to the business in the city's north end around 5:30 p.m. when the person who received the text contacted RCMP about the joke.

“We’re not known for our humour when dealing with police incidents, especially those involving explosives,” said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien in a statement Thursday.

Two officers and one police dog responded to the business, which was closed down until police were satisfied there were no explosives on site.

Police warned the woman that she could have faced criminal charges for her joke, police said, adding the woman was “mortified and expressed heartfelt apologies to everyone involved.”