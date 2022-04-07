Nanaimo RCMP identify vehicle of interest in ‘brazen’ home invasion, attack on teens

Police are looking for a brown or dark purple Acura 1.6 EL sedan made in 2000. The car is missing its front passenger-side turn signal. (RCMP) Police are looking for a brown or dark purple Acura 1.6 EL sedan made in 2000. The car is missing its front passenger-side turn signal. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the 2022 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario