Nanaimo RCMP called after body found on roadway

The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead along a street just outside the Harbour City on Friday morning.

Police say the body was found around 7 a.m. along Harwood Mines Road, just south of the Nanaimo Parkway overpass, by someone who was out for a morning walk.

The walker called police, who attended the scene and closed the road to traffic.

The section of Harwood Mines Road was closed for several hours as coroners and specialized members of the Nanaimo RCMP examined the scene.

"Investigators stated that while it is early in the investigation, the injuries of the deceased are consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle," said the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Friday.

"If anyone was in the area prior to 7 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023, and saw an individual walking or has dashcam video, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2023-3059," said the RCMP detachment

On Friday afternoon, police said they identified the man, who had no fixed address, and had notified his next of kin, who have been offered services with RCMP Victim Services.

Mounties say they have also received several tips from the public and will be following up on the information.