Nanaimo RCMP arrest 3, seize drugs, weapons in traffic stop
Three people were arrested in Nanaimo last week after a search of their vehicle during a traffic stop turned up a large quantity of pills, cash and weapons, including a hunting knife and a tactical shotgun.
The Nanaimo RCMP say a dangerous offender was among the trio arrested when officers pulled over a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the 4000-block of Departure Bay Road around 2 a.m. on April 18.
Mounties say the vehicle was missing its front licence plate and was uninsured.
"Once stopped, the officer quickly identified the three occupants as being active in the local drug trade," the RCMP said in a statement Monday.
The officer noticed a large hunting knife and a collapsible baton inside the vehicle, police said.
More officers arrived and found the 38-year-old driver was carrying a large quantity of unknown pills and several hundred dollars in cash, according to police.
A tool bag found inside the truck contained "an unloaded tactical semi-automatic pistol grip shotgun, face masks, zap straps, and other items commonly used in the commission of and to carry out violent crimes and 'drug rips,'" the Mounties said.
Another bag contained several cellphones, a baseball bat and more suspected illicit pills, police said.
Two passengers – a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman – were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, while the 27-year-old man was also arrested on multiple outstanding warrants for unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to police.
The pickup was towed from the scene.
The three suspects were later released with appearances in Nanaimo provincial court scheduled in September.
"In situations where a large quantity of unknown drugs, various prohibited weapons and multiple offenders are involved, it is not uncommon for officers to release the suspects on undertakings that compel them to appear in court at a later date," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.
"This affords the investigators time to analyse the evidence, gather expert evidence, prepare their reports and then, forward their findings to Crown for charge approval."
