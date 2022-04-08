Nanaimo-raised teen makes it through latest round of American Idol
American Idol contestant Cameron Whitcomb, who grew up in Nanaimo, B.C., made it through the first couple of rounds of the show before facing the judges earlier this week to face his fate.
In the latest round, the 18-year-old pipeline worker performed an energetic cover of Bob Dylan's "It Ain’t Me Babe," impressing the audience and judges.
But was it a good enough to move on?
While sitting in front of the judges – Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan – after his performance, Perry told the B.C. teen he wasn’t going to make the top 25 list.
Obviously disappointed, Whitcomb sat silent for a few seconds.
Perry then broke the silence, saying, "But that’s OK, because there is no top 25 – there’s a top 24, and you are making it!"
The singer’s face lit up and and he said an eager, "Oh my god," as the judges applauded him.
"Welcome to the top 24!" Perry added.
Whitcomb celebrated the news with his now signature backflip, which he says he learned to do because of his little brother.
When they were younger, Whitcomb says his brother learned to backflip, so he had to learn to as well, and he's been practicing almost every day since for the past six year.
Whitcomb told CTV News that the whole American Idol journey has been exciting so far.
"[Perry] got me, like totally got me," he said. "Like, I was happy I made it as far as I did, I was proud of myself and for being on the show."
The B.C. teen, who now lives in Kamloops, says he's a drummer at heart and that he only started singing last summer.
He says he was approached by a talent scout for the show last fall after posting videos of himself singing online.
No matter what happens on the remainder of American Idol, Whitcomb says he would like to pursue a life of entertaining people.
The top 24 round of the show will begin Sunday and Monday.
