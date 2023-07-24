Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roof

Mounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.

The getaway effort, which was captured on video, happened around 6:45 p.m. on June 8 at the Woodgrove Centre, the Nanaimo RCMP said Monday.

Police say the suspects placed the TV on the roof of their car and drove out of the parking lot, clutching the large box through their open windows.

A responding officer took down the vehicle's licence plate number and a description of the suspects.

Three hours later the couple were spotted at a gas station in central Nanaimo.

Police moved in and arrested the suspects.

A search of their vehicle turned up parts of the stolen TV but not the TV itself.

The pair were released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 6 in Nanaimo provincial court.

Investigators are still working to locate the stolen TV, police said.