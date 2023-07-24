Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roof

Police say the suspects placed the TV on the roof of their car and drove out of the parking lot, clutching the large box through their open windows. (RCMP) Police say the suspects placed the TV on the roof of their car and drove out of the parking lot, clutching the large box through their open windows. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario