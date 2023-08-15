Nanaimo ordered to pay $640,000 to former CFO in discrimination case

Former Nanaimo chief financial officer Victor Mema is shown in an undated file photo. (CTV News) Former Nanaimo chief financial officer Victor Mema is shown in an undated file photo. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario