Nanaimo opens water parks amid B.C. heat wave

Those looking to escape the heat on the Mid-Island can go to any of Nanaimo's four public water parks this summer.

Three of the water parks opened this past weekend, on May 13, at Mansfield Park, Harewood Centennial Park and Departure Bay Kiwanis Park.

The fourth water park is expected to open at Deverill Square Park soon.

The city says preparations are still under ay Deverill Square, though the water park is expected to open "in time for the May long weekend."

Each spring, before the water parks open, the city cleans their features and tests their pipes before fully turning on the taps.

All of the water parks are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A misting station is also open at Maffeo Sutton Park.

"If a groundhog’s shadow can declare a longer winter, then the cool mist and splashing water of our waterparks is a sure sign of summer," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog in a release Friday.

"And look at that, the taps have turned," he said. "Here comes the heat."