Nanaimo nurse suspended for performing treatments 'outside her scope of practice'
A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended 10 days for practising outside her scope.
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published a summary of a consent agreement between its inquiry committee and registered nurse Alix Polywkan on its website late last month.
According to the summary, Polywkan's practice issues occurred in February and March of 2022. At that time, she "administer(ed) a dermal filler and a neuromodulator without a client-specific order, without a physician being present, and without adequate additional education by way of a structured course, workshop or program," according to the BCCNM.
The summary indicates that these actions were "outside her scope of practice."
Polywkan agreed to several conditions on her practice as part of the consent agreement with the college. These included a 10-day suspension of her nursing registration, a public reprimand, and a requirement that she must have direct supervision of her "medical aesthetic nursing practice" for at least 16 patients.
She must also undergo "remedial education in documentation, scope of practice, and the professional nursing standards," according to the college.
"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the summary reads.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why are Canadian banks quick to charge more for borrowing, but slow to increase savings account rates?
While Canada's largest banks are charging more to lend money due to high interest rates, experts say they are failing to increase savings account rates in a similar way. Aimed at taming inflation, the Bank of Canada began implementing a series of interest rate hikes in March 2022.
Almost half of Canadian gig workers not willing to declare all income at tax time, survey finds
With tax season underway, a survey conducted by H&R Block Canada reveals that 44 per cent of Canadian gig workers are willing to risk the consequences of not claiming all their income.
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Tehran has faced months of unrest.
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
Thousands protest in Athens after Greece's deadly train crash
Clashes erupted briefly between police and a group of demonstrators in central Athens on Sunday on the fringes of a protest by thousands of students and railway workers over Greece's deadliest train crash in living memory.
Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
Netanyahu: Remarks to erase Palestinian town 'inappropriate'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the remarks by a key Cabinet ally calling for a Palestinian town to be erased were inappropriate, after the United States demanded that he reject the statement.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who coached investor to lie did not obstruct justice, appeal court rules
B.C.'s highest court has overturned a ruling by the province's securities regulator, concluding that a man who advised a client to lie to investigators had not obstructed justice by doing so.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for performing treatments 'outside her scope of practice'
A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended 10 days for practising outside her scope.
-
Fraser Health orders review after patient left bleeding overnight in hallway
In yet another example of B.C.'s health-care system being at the breaking point, Fraser Health has ordered a review after a patient was left in a hallway overnight while bleeding heavily from an untreated miscarriage.
Edmonton
-
Opposition accuses UCP of 'dragging their feet' on building south Edmonton hospital
The Official Opposition slammed the province for not prioritizing the south Edmonton hospital first promised under the NDP government in 2017.
-
Radio control car enthusiasts find new home at Bonnie Doon Mall
A long-time Edmonton club racing radio control cars has a new permanent home that is helping rev up new interest.
-
Restaurant industry hoped for support in Alberta's latest budget
Some industry advocates are disappointed that after years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, they were left out of Alberta's latest budget.
Toronto
-
City Hall to reduce hours, custodial cleaning in budget cut that blindsided Toronto councillors
A plan to scale back the operating hours and custodial cleaning of Toronto City Hall and other civic centres has some councillors crying foul — insisting the cut was buried in the budget and unknowingly passed.
-
Toronto declares 'major snowstorm condition' as Ontario digs out after storm
The City of Toronto has declared a “major snowstorm condition” prohibiting parking on designated routes as much of southern Ontario digs out after up to 30 centimetres worth of snow fell in under 16 hours.
-
Ontario Liberals to pick new party executive today at AGM
Ontario Liberal Party members are set to pick a new party executive today at the party's annual general meeting.
Calgary
-
Snow, low temperatures expected to create icy roads Sunday
Calgarians woke up to fresh snow Sunday, and it's not going anywhere.
-
Wild win 3-0 on the road as fans boo fading Flames
The surging Minnesota Wild continue to ride the coattails of their red hot goaltending.
-
Golden Bears withstand Dino comeback to win in overtime
The University of Alberta Golden Bears withstood a furious Dino comeback Saturday night, edging the hosts 5-4 in overtime.
Montreal
-
‘I feel as though I'm abandoning her’: Frustrated families speak out about cemetery strike
Frustration is mounting among families who cannot visit their loved ones' graves at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery due to a strike, which has reached the three-month mark.
-
Video of Quebec baby vaping triggers investigations
A video of a Quebec baby smoking an e-cigarette that is circulating online has prompted multiple investigations.
-
Delays at the SAAQ: 150 additional employees hired as reinforcements
Starting Monday, 150 additional employees will be progressively assigned to branches of Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) experiencing high traffic thanks to delays involving the new SAAQclic online portal.
Atlantic
-
Cyberattacks put spotlight on weak Canadian laws, says cybersecurity expert
A New Brunswick cybersecurity expert says high profile data breaches at Sobeys and Indigo point to weak Canadian laws, as vulnerabilities grow against critical infrastructure.
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
-
N.B. youth advocate’s recommendations draw criticism
Child, Youth and Seniors’ advocate Kelly Lamrock issued recommendations this week on how to uphold the rights of children with special needs in New Brunswick classrooms.
Winnipeg
-
Morrissey helps Jets soar past Oilers 7-5
Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire
Fire officials say a Main Street building is a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.
-
'Wildly successful' after-school program hopes to continue after province shuts down Manitoba Remote Learning Support Centre
Educators in a successful online after-school program are hoping it will find a way to continue after the province closes its remote learning support centre later this year.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region continuing to dig out from largest snowstorm this winter
Waterloo region residents have been left digging out again after the largest snow of the winter hit southern Ontario.
-
Record-breaking WRPS polar plunge held for Special Olympics Ontario
Some might call it crazy, but others call it refreshing.
-
International Women’s Day walk returns to Cambridge with largest ever turnout
Despite the overnight snow storm, 135 participants took to the streets of downtown Galt on Saturday afternoon for the 9th annual International Women’s Day walk and celebration.
Regina
-
Hundreds of students to be moved from Harbour Landing School amid overcrowding issues
The Regina Public School Board announced that a boundary change will see approximately 200 students moved from Harbour Landing School to Ethel Milliken School.
-
Former MJ Warriors head coach Mike Stothers diagnosed with melanoma
Former head coach of the Moose Jaw Warriors, Mike Stothers, was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma of the lymph node, an advanced form of skin cancer.
-
Duplex fire in North Central contained: Regina fire
A house blaze in the North Central area of Regina was contained, according to the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
Barrie
-
Barrie residents dig out from overnight winter storm
Friday's winter storm left residents digging out across Simcoe County on Saturday.
-
Fire crews battle large fire at industrial building in Barrie
Barrie fire crews spent several hours extinguishing a large fire at an industrial building on Saturday.
-
Fire crews battle large house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in the Town of Blue Mountains are battling a house fire that engulfed a home on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle house blaze
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire on Carleton Drive Saturday.
-
Fire leads to evacuation of residential complex in Saskatoon
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to a multi-residential complex fire in the 200 block of Avenue D South.
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
-
Why are Canadian banks quick to charge more for borrowing, but slow to increase savings account rates?
While Canada's largest banks are charging more to lend money due to high interest rates, experts say they are failing to increase savings account rates in a similar way. Aimed at taming inflation, the Bank of Canada began implementing a series of interest rate hikes in March 2022.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.