Nanaimo nurse suspended for performing treatments 'outside her scope of practice'

A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended 10 days for practising outside her scope.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published a summary of a consent agreement between its inquiry committee and registered nurse Alix Polywkan on its website late last month.

According to the summary, Polywkan's practice issues occurred in February and March of 2022. At that time, she "administer(ed) a dermal filler and a neuromodulator without a client-specific order, without a physician being present, and without adequate additional education by way of a structured course, workshop or program," according to the BCCNM.

The summary indicates that these actions were "outside her scope of practice."

Polywkan agreed to several conditions on her practice as part of the consent agreement with the college. These included a 10-day suspension of her nursing registration, a public reprimand, and a requirement that she must have direct supervision of her "medical aesthetic nursing practice" for at least 16 patients.

She must also undergo "remedial education in documentation, scope of practice, and the professional nursing standards," according to the college.

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the summary reads.