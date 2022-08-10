Nanaimo man wins 'unbelievable' $1M lottery prize

A Nanaimo, B.C., man is now a millionaire after winning a recent $1-million lottery prize.

James Honeyman won the $1-million prize from a Lotto 6/49 draw on July 23.

The Nanaimo man says he was in disbelief when he learned he'd won, and so was his wife.

"I checked the Lotto! App at home the Sunday morning after the draw and saw the $1-million prize pop up, which was unbelievable," Honeyman told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I was up early. When I told my wife I won, she didn’t believe me at first," he added.

Honeyman now plans to use the winnings on a cruise, as well as on other potential vacations in the future.

"It has always been on our bucket list to go on a cruise through the Panama Canal," he said. "I’ve been looking into a luxury cruise!"

Honeyman says the unexpected windfall is "life changing" for the couple and will help set them up for the future.

"It means my wife and I can enjoy our retirement and go on trips we’ve always wanted to take," he said.