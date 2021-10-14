Nanaimo man receives 8-year prison sentence for sexually abusing sons

A provincial court judge in Nanaimo has sentenced a father to eight years in prison for sexually abusing his two young sons.

Judge Justine Saunders found the man guilty in June and imposed the sentence yesterday, saying there are “no mitigating factors” related to the man who can't be named to protect his now-preteen sons.

Both boys testified against their dad during the trial and their mother told the court her sons continue to suffer emotional trauma, while the youngest has violent outbursts and suicidal tendencies.

The father was sentenced via video link from prison where he is serving another term for unrelated sex crimes and Saunders told him he must complete that sentence before the new one begins, and he will also be permanently added to the sex offender registry.