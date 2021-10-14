Nanaimo man receives 8-year prison sentence for sexually abusing sons

The provincial courthouse in Nanaimo, B.C. (Courthouse Libraries BC) The provincial courthouse in Nanaimo, B.C. (Courthouse Libraries BC)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener