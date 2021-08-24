NANAIMO, B.C. -- Kory Breaden of Nanaimo, B.C., just finished playing a video game for 145 hours, 29 minutes and 41 seconds, which has unofficially broken the world record for longest time playing a video game.

Breaden spent six days playing Call Of Duty: Warzone on his PS5 inside his Nanaimo home.

The entire event was streamed live on Twitch. He beat the old record of 138 hours by a full seven hours.

The biggest challenges he had to overcome were technical glitches like his Zoom meeting that was used for his witnesses crashed 24 hours into playing and Breaden had to fix the problem while matches were reloading.

For every 60 minutes of play, Breaden was allowed a 10-minute break which could be accumulated into longer breaks.

“I would give my body enough time to go into a round of sleep and that was it and then wake back up,” says Breaden.

He figures he only slept eleven and half hours throughout the entire 145-hour marathon.

Breaden started out fueling his body with high-protein snacks to keep him going but that changed near the end.

“It was to the point of just eating high-carb greasy junk food like McDonald’s fries that kept me going,” says Breaden.

Around the 90-hour mark, his left thumb became swollen and bruised just from playing for so long and his hand was calloused just from holding the controller.

“I’ve played video games a lot but I never thought continuous play to that extent would cause that much physical damage to my hands,” adds Breaden.

Closing in on the record, Breaden started to nod off and ended up putting on all three John Wick movies in the background to keep him awake.

“To have all the gunshots and everything go off while I was playing, that seemed to help me power through the last couple hours,” he said.

The Nanaimo gamer hopes the record will open doors for him in the gaming world.

“It was a big giant goal of my life do it,” adds Breaden. “I see it as another opportunity to have something on a resumé when you start looking to rep companies.”

Breaden says he broke other records while playing, including: longest time playing a battle royale event; longest time playing a Call of Duty game; and longest time playing a first-person shooter game.

After sleeping for 18 hours straight, Breaden is in the process of gathering two terabytes of data to submit to Guinness World Records.

He’s hoping the data will be verified within three months to make his world record official.