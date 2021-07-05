Advertisement
Nanaimo man, 38, dead after rollover ATV crash
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 12:10PM PDT Last Updated Monday, July 5, 2021 1:55PM PDT
Nanaimo RCMP respond to incident on May 13, 2021. (CTV News)
Share:
VICTORIA -- A 38-year-old man is dead after a rollover ATV crash in Nanaimo.
Emergency crews were called to a large property in the 1600-block of Nanaimo River Road around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The victim had been found by some friends about an hour earlier after he didn’t return from a ride on Saturday night.
The man’s friends administered first aid but were unable to revive him, according to police.
Nanaimo RCMP say the fatal crash likely occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
The BC Coroners Service is still investigating the cause of death.