Nanaimo kayaker taken to hospital in critical condition

Police say a man was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon after he went kayaking in the Nanaimo, B.C., area.

Nanaimo RCMP say they received a report of an overturned kayak near Departure Bay around 2:45 p.m.

Both marine and land emergency crews responded to the call, with assistance from the Nanaimo Port Authority.

However, boats were unable to reach the man, according to RCMP, so police officers waded into the water and dragged him to shore near Cilaire Dr.

Police say the man was then taken to hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday afternoon, the B.C. Coroners Service says it has not been called in for the incident.